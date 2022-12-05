Bandi to take up bus yatra if TRS goes for early polls

Nirmal/Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is likely to hit the State with a bus yatra after his current fifth phase of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'.

According to the party sources, given the current political scenario, the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to go for early polls. He is touring districts followed by his son and Urban Development and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao running an inaguration and foundation-laying spree for various projects.

"In one way or the other, the father and son duo is on a poll preparation spree to woo voters with promises, announcing projects and laying foundation stones and the government releasing job notifications. However, how many they would be in a position to deliver is doubtful given the time frame for the ensuing Assembly elections," said a State BJP leader engaged in party poll strategy.

Bandi's Praja Sangrama Yatra has galvanised people around the party to project it as the alternative for the ruling TRS. However, the yatra may not be suitable given the number of constituencies to be covered.

Against this backdrop, the State party and the yatra planners are mulling coming up with a road map on how to cover all the remaining assembly constituencies left after the completion of the current and fifth phase of the yatra by a bus yatra. Praja Sangrama Yatra Convenor and State vice-president Dr G Manohar Reddy said once the fifth phase is completed the party president is likely to complete his yatra of Hyderabad within a week or ten days. Then, the bus yatra route map will be finalised to cover all Assembly constituencies in the State. The State BJP is keeping ready its Praja Sangrama Yatra with a 'Bus Yatra' programme so that even if TRS goes for an early poll it will touch down all the Assembly segments to get people's support for the party.

Meanwhile, Reddy is to attend in place of Bandi the BJP national secretaries' meeting scheduled on December 5 and 6 and present the report to the national party.