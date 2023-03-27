Bandi writes to SIT, raises questions

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar who has been asked to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC question paper leak said on Sunday that he could not be present due to the ongoing Parliament session. In a letter to the SIT special officer he said "despite the categorical assertion that I made in my earlier communication to you—that I have no trust in the SIT, which has been constituted by the State government—and that I have been busy with the ongoing Parliament session, you preferred to repeat the notice." Bandi said he had no qualms with the SIT's "refusal to understand the valid reasons for my inability to appear before you on a date decided by you, as I can surmise your compulsions."





The Karimnagar MP said the news of TSPSC paper leak, specially of the Group I paper, shocked the collective conscience of the State. "A responsible minister in the State Cabinet had said that there were only two people." And, as the head of the SIT, "you know the number of people involved so far is huge. This has been our hunch that, right from day one, there has been a concerted effort to underplay the scam and deflect the attention to which the statement of 'just two people' was a subterfuge." He said that he had come to know through a few independent sources that a large number of people were unduly qualified in a certain village. He had put it in public domain so that the SIT would investigate to find out veracity of information.





Bandi said being a public representative and the president of State BJP, he gets information from many sources; it becomes incumbent on my part to put it in public domain. "However, instead of pursuing the matter, the SIT chose to serve notice to him and expect him to appear before it", he asked. Meanwhile, a legal team met the SIT on behalf of the Karimnagar MP on Sunday.



