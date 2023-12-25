Barla Sundar Reddy is new head of RSS for Telangana region

Hyderabad: Barla Sundar Reddy was elected as the new president of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Telangana region.

Sundar Reddy was elected in an election held on Sunday in the city.

He has been the co-sanghachalak of the Telangana region for the last nine years.

He retired as Superintendent Engineer in the State Electricity Board. Before him, Mr Boorla Dakshinamurthy held the responsibilities of the region Sanghachalak for the last six years.