Barrelakka diles complaint with State women commission against RGV

Hyderabad : Barrelakka alias Sirisha, who contested the recent Telangana assembly elections, filed a complaint with the state women's commission against popular film director Ram Gopal Varma. Verma commented in his own style that Barrelakka, who did not have a name or village but still became famous. Barrelakka took these comments seriously. On Verma's comments, her lawyer Rajesh Kumar filed a complaint with the Telangana Women's Commission.

On December 24, in the audio function of the movie 'Vyuham', Verma said about Barrelakka. He said that she takes care of animals and the animals listens to her words. That's why she is called Barrelakka.' She complained to the Women's Commission about these comments. She asked to take action against Verma.

On the other hand, Verma's film 'Vyuham' against TDP chief Chandrababu is slated to release on Friday. However, the Telangana High Court has issued orders not to release the film. It has been said that the censor certificate for this film is being suspended till January 11.