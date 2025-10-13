BC Joint Action Committee formed to intensify reservation movement

Hyderabad: Backward Classes (BC) organisations have decided to intensify the reservation movement in Telangana under the unified banner of the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (JAC) and have called for a state-wide closure, or 'bandh', on October 18 in the name of ‘Bandh for Justice’.

A meeting of BC associations, caste associations, intellectuals, and employees was held at Hotel Ashoka in the city. The attendees resolved to intensify the movement by forming the BC JAC with a common agenda, in light of reports that leaders of Reddy Jagruti are attempting to block reservations even in the Supreme Court.

During the meeting, R Krishnaiah was elected as the BC JAC Chairman, with Jajula Srinivas Goud as the Working Chairman, VGR Naragoni as the Vice Chairman, Rajaram Yadav and Dasu Suresh as the Co-Chairmen, and Gujja Krishna as the Coordinator.

Protesting the High Court's stay on BC reservations, BC Welfare Association National President Jajula Srinivas Goud announced the unanimous decision to postpone the previously called national highway blockade on October 13 and R Krishnaiah's state bandh on October 14. Instead, the Telangana state bandh will now be held on October 18.

MP R Krishnaiah stated that the High Court’s stay on BC reservations has done injustice to the BCs in the state. He asserted that only a united fight will compel the central and state governments to implement BC reservations. He called for the movement to continue until reservations are secured for BCs in future legislatures and urged all BCs to participate in the bandh on October 18 to make it a success.