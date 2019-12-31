Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BC leaders urge Chief Secretary SK Joshi for job notifications

BC leaders urge Chief Secretary SK Joshi for job notifications
Highlights

A team of BC leaders led by R Krishnaiah, president of BC welfare association, met Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi at his office in BRK Bhavan on...

Saifabad: A team of BC leaders led by R Krishnaiah, president of BC welfare association, met Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi at his office in BRK Bhavan on Monday and discussed recruitment of vacant posts.

Speaking after the meeting, Krishnaiah informed that they urged the Chief Secretary to take measures to issue notifications for Group 1, 2 and 3 along with those for lecturer and university assistant professor posts, which had been lying vacant for a long time. He said that the government had not filled the posts which were vacant after retirement of personnel since last six years. He said that they asked the Chief Secretary to issue employment notifications of the posts in various departments as about 14 lakh unemployed have been waiting for government recruitments. Krishnaiah said that the chief secretary had assured him that notifications would be issued soon.

Among those who met the Chief Secretary were Gujja Krishna, Neela Venkatesh, Allampalli Ramkoti, Kotla Srinivas, Kola Janardhan, Barkha Krishna and R Chandrashekhar Goud.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Smartphone sales unhurt by economic slowdown30 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT

Smartphone sales unhurt by economic slowdown

Air India might be forced to shut down in 6 months
Air India might be forced to shut down in 6 months
Lotus blossoms; shrinks
Lotus blossoms; shrinks
Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi
Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi' residence at...
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA


Top