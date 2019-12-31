BC leaders urge Chief Secretary SK Joshi for job notifications

Saifabad: A team of BC leaders led by R Krishnaiah, president of BC welfare association, met Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi at his office in BRK Bhavan on Monday and discussed recruitment of vacant posts.

Speaking after the meeting, Krishnaiah informed that they urged the Chief Secretary to take measures to issue notifications for Group 1, 2 and 3 along with those for lecturer and university assistant professor posts, which had been lying vacant for a long time. He said that the government had not filled the posts which were vacant after retirement of personnel since last six years. He said that they asked the Chief Secretary to issue employment notifications of the posts in various departments as about 14 lakh unemployed have been waiting for government recruitments. Krishnaiah said that the chief secretary had assured him that notifications would be issued soon.

Among those who met the Chief Secretary were Gujja Krishna, Neela Venkatesh, Allampalli Ramkoti, Kotla Srinivas, Kola Janardhan, Barkha Krishna and R Chandrashekhar Goud.