BC protests by Congress in Delhi a smokescreen to hide failures: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday termed ‘Delhi protests’ by the Congress party as a ‘drama’ enacted to deceive BC community in Telangana on the issue of 42 per cent reservations.

Speaking to media persons at Ramagudam, Rao said it was a “drama” in which Rahul Gandhi is a director and participants are actors. Rao alleged that reservations for BCs would be reduced to only 32 per cent if Revanth Reddy government provides 10 per cent reservations to Muslims. He reminded that it was Congress party which has made Kamareddy BC Declaration and introduced a BC reservation bill in the assembly. Then why Congress government is not able to implement it in Telangana, he asked.

“Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also present in the meeting of Kamareddy BC declaration. Revanth Reddy should ask his counterpart about implementation of BC reservations in Karnataka instead of going to Delhi to make a drama,” he said and accused state government of blaming Centre on the issue of BC reservations when it is not able to implement it.

“The previous YS Rajasekhara Reddy government had provided 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in education and jobs and no mention of political reservations. This 4 per cent reservation issue is also pending in the court. But Congress and BRS parties have adopted appeasement policy and provided reservation in politics. As a result, in GHMC elections, Muslims got 35 out of 50 councillor seats, depriving genuine BC leaders from contesting elections,” he added.

Rao alleged that Congress party is not sincere in implementing of 42 per cent reservations to BCs and was levelling baseless allegations against Modi government to cover up its failures.