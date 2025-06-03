BEE calls on govt to champion energy efficient initiatives

Hyderabad: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has formally urged the Telangana Government to commemorate the forthcoming World Environment Day on June 5 with a focused emphasis on energy efficiency, energy conservation, and the broader objectives of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

In a letter addressed to the state government, BEE Secretary Milind Deore called upon the Energy department to undertake a series of key initiatives aimed at promoting energy efficiency. These include encouraging the widespread use of 5-Star Rated Energy-Efficient Appliances, particularly air conditioners, refrigerators, and ceiling fans, which are crucial for significantly reducing electricity consumption and associated costs.

The BEE’s recommendations also encompass actively campaigning for maintaining air conditioner settings at 24°C or higher, fostering behaviour-based energy-saving practices such as switching off lights and appliances when not in use, maximising the use of natural light and ventilation, and transitioning to LED lighting and other energy-efficient alternatives. Furthermore, the Bureau suggested conducting public awareness drives to educate consumers on choosing energy-efficient products certified by BEE’s Star Labelling Programme.