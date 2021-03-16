Bhainsa unrest: BJP seeks Governor's intervention on police biased action

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BJP on Monday met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and sought her intervention into the biased functioning of the State administration and police with regard to violent incidents at Bhainsa in the Nirmal district.

The TS-BJP delegation led by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MLC N Ramchander Rao, along with former MLA NVVS Prabhakar Rao, party state general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, secretary Dr S Prakash Reddy,SC Morcha national secretary S Umar and Media In-charge J Sangappa have submitted a memorandum. The delegation sought strict action against the culprits who resorted to violence on March 7, at Bhainsa.

They sought for a high-level police inquiry into the series of communal incidents to identify the habitual culprits who incite riots, and to open rowdy-sheets against them. Besides, the BJP leaders asked to permanently set up police pickets at the incident-prone areas and to beef up the intelligence network to identify anti-national elements across the district and Telangana to pre-empt such unfortunate incidents.

Alleging the police harassment of young people from the majority community, the BJP leaders demanded to forthwith withdraw all cases foisted and filed against Hindu youth.

That apart, they asked the Governor to instruct the State government to keep a strict vigil on those who were infiltrating into Telangana from neighbouring Maharashtra. Especially, the minority community people, with an intent to create communal disturbances in Bhainsa town.

They also sought the Governor's intervention and instruct the State government to not to violate fundamental rights and human rights by taking innocent people into custody. Especially using the third-degree torture methods against the youth from the majority community who tried to protect themselves from the violent incidents.

They alleged systematic violence was being perpetrated by a combination of radical elements and communal fanatics in the town of Bhinsa, which has a history of sporadic violence.

They stressed the need to analyse whether there exists any sinister plan to effect a demographic change in the town to the advantage of certain vested interest groups, who have a proven history of belligerence and hooliganism.

Apart from the violence in which people were stabbed, properties were set fire, the leaders said as if enacting a sequel to the continuing violence, a 4-year-old girl was raped in a village nearby Bhinsa. But, the police dodged the registration of the case and did not take initial steps or took the girl for medical examination.

It was the BJP leaders who had taken the initiative and admitted the girl to Gandhi Hospital, where the doctors confirmed violation, they said in the memorandum submitted to the Governor.

The leaders alleged that police have been making unwarranted arrests of Hindu youth and subjecting them to torture, while the atrocities against the majority community have been happening unabated.