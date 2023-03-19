Bharat Gaurav rolls on Punya Kshetra tour

Hyderabad: A visit to 'Punya Kshetras' from the two Telugu States has now become much easier and less cumbersome as the Indian Railways launched 'Bharat Gaurav', a special tourist train starting from the Secunderabad Railway station on Saturday. This special train covers the Hindu holy places like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj in nine days.

The railway station was filled with festive atmosphere as the pilgrims arrived to board the train and their friends and relatives who came to give them a grand send-off. The passengers were accorded a traditional welcome with Kuchipudi dances.

The train comprises both AC and Non-AC Class coaches to meet the rail passengers' requirements. Passengers can board or deboard from the nominated stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh like Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that the train will offer a unique opportunity to pilgrims to visit these culturally prominent places without any hassle in the planning by individuals. Bharat Gaurav trains will give major fillip to the growth of tourism in the country, while also fulfilling the desire of the passengers in the most convenient manner.Named as "Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya", the train provided end-to-end services for the passengers travelling by the train. It includes all travel facilities, including both rail as well as road transport, accommodation facility, catering arrangements, morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner – both on-Board and off-Board journeys, services of professional and friendly-tour escorts, security on train, including CCTV cameras installed in all coaches, public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance.

Rajni Hasija, CMD, IRCTC, stated that the whole tour itinerary has been planned keeping in mind the significance of the places along with tourists interests. She stated that it provides an economical, safe and most comfortable option for people planning to visit these places.

Arun Kumar Jain handed over the welcome kits to the 'Rail Yatris'. He said that all the 700 seats on the train have been booked.