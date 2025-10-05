Bharatanatyam performance by Amritha enthralls audience

Hyderabad: A splendid evening of classical dance unfolded at Shilparamam as part of the ongoing Navaratri, Bathukamma, and Dussehra celebrations on Saturday. The audience was enthralled by a vibrant Bharatanatyam performance presented by talented disciples of Gurus Ragini Iyer and Rakshitha Raghunathan, who are known for their deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Amritha Chebiyam, an IB student from one of Hyderabad’s leading schools, drew special appreciation for her poise, expression, and command over rhythm.

Over the past five months, she and her peers underwent rigorous online sessions and creative choreography under their gurus’ guidance, culminating in a captivating presentation that reflected passion, learning, and dedication. The enchanting performance by Amritha and her fellow dancers won immense appreciation from guests and the audience alike, standing as a testament to her devotion to Indian.