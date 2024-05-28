Bhashyam Praveen, Joint MLA Candidate, Pays Tribute at NTR Ghat on Birth Anniversary

Bhashyam Praveen, the Joint MLA Candidate of Pedakurapadu Constituency, paid a heartfelt tribute at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on the birth anniversary of the late Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao. Known as the founder of the Telugu Desam Party, NTR played a significant role in spreading the fame of Telugu people all over the world.

Accompanied by senior leaders such as Kancheti Saibabu, RTV Prasad, Kondaveeti Kishore Babu, and Battina Radhakrishna, Bhashyam Praveen laid floral wreaths at the memorial dedicated to NTR. The gathering took a moment to reflect on the legacy of the renowned leader and his contributions to the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

The event at NTR Ghat served as a poignant reminder of NTR's enduring impact on the state and his unparalleled dedication to the welfare of its people. As the birth anniversary of the beloved leader was commemorated, attendees expressed their continued admiration for NTR's vision and leadership.

Bhashyam Praveen and the other leaders present at the tribute ceremony reiterated their commitment to uphold NTR's values and work towards fulfilling his aspirations for the development and progress of the state. The solemn occasion was a fitting tribute to the legendary leader who continues to inspire generations of Telugu people.





