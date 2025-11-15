Bhaskar Law College ushers in a bright new journey for freshers

Hyderabad: Bhaskar Law College, one of Telangana’s premier institutions affiliated with Osmania University and approved by the Bar Council of India, welcomed its new batch with an inspiring orientation programme.

The college, which has grown from a remote institution into a mainstream centre for legal education, currently offers a three-year LL B programme, a five-year BA LL B (240 seats) and LLM courses in Corporate and Constitutional Law.

Justice Gopal Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), graced the event as chief guest. Highlighting the noble nature of legal studies, he urged students to pursue the profession with intellect, integrity and empathy. He emphasised that law forms the foundation of justice, equality and democracy.

JBES Secretary Krishna Rao reminded students that legal education extends beyond textbooks, stressing the importance of ethics, diversity and professionalism. Guest of honour Dr ER Jayaram, Dean of Mahendra University’s School of Law, encouraged students to stay curious and committed to justice.

Prof Ch Sanjay, Director of JBES, appreciated the efforts of faculty coordinators and student volunteers. Principals, faculty members and students of the JB Group attended the programme.