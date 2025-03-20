Bhu Bharati is designed to ensure glitch-free land transactions: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Bhu Bharati will ensure seamless land transactions. By leveraging digital mapping and modern technology, it further simplifies land transactions and helps establish a proper land record system in the State.

During his budget speech, Bhatti underscored the Bhu Bharati Act as a historic reform. The provisions of this law are designed to be transparent and comprehensive, ensuring that land disputes are eliminated and landowners’ rights are fully protected. “By leveraging digital mapping and modern technology, Bhu Bharati simplifies land transactions and helps establish a proper land record system. To further strengthen land administration, we have sanctioned 10,954 village-level officer posts. This initiative reinstates the role of revenue officials at the grassroots level, enabling an efficient governance system that swiftly resolves land-related issues,” he explained.

The Deputy CM further emphasised that the land was more than just an immovable asset, as it carries deep emotional significance. The connection to one’s land is as profound as the bond with one’s mother or hometown. “Losing land can feel like losing one’s very identity. The irregularities in the Dharani project, implemented by the previous government, have caused immense distress among the people. Even applications submitted for resolving land-related issues remained unaddressed. To accelerate the resolution process, we have issued new guidelines, giving resolution powers to Tahsildars and RDOs, ensuring a more efficient and accessible grievance redressal system,” he added.