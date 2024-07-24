  • Menu
Big decision on education in TG Budget: Bhatti

Big decision on education in TG Budget: Bhatti
Hyderabad: State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the government would announce an important decision to strengthen the Education sector in the Budget 2024-2025. The government already announced that play schools in Anganwadi centres and semi-residential and residential schools would be established to provide free education to the poorer sections.

Interacting with the media, Bhatti said that the government envisaged plans to spend at least Rs 100 crore to each school and develop them on par with the corporate educational institutions. Birla Open Minds Schools-type government schools are coming up, he said, and added that two or three schools are going to be set up in each mandal first.

