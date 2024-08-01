Bigg Boss’ fame Mehboob booked for using ‘illegal’ liquor

Hyderabad: The City police booked a case against ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’ fame Shaikh Mehboob for allegedly organising a party and recovered ‘illegal’ liquor at The Continent Resort in Ankushapur, Ghatkesar.

The police, along with the sleuths of the Excise and Prohibition department, conducted a raid and uncovered over 11 litres of liquor, including whisky, vodka, and beer. The incident took place on July 29, during a birthday celebration organised by Mehboob. The police seized 11.20 litres of hard liquor and 7.50 litres of beer from the resort.

Among the seized items were three bottles of Ballantine’s whisky, five bottles of vodka, one bottle of Black Label whisky, 11 bottles of Budweiser beer, and 19 bottles of Breezer.

A case has been registered against Mehboob for organising the party without permission. Resort managers Sudhir Kumar and Subhan Ali have also been booked. The police are investigating the source of funds used to purchase a large quantity of liquor.

The officials enquired with Mehboob, who said his friends had thrown a surprise party for him; he is not aware of whether they obtained permission.

While Mehboob has not yet responded to the controversy, he shared photos from the bash on his Instagram handle, thanking his followers, family, and friends for their wishes.