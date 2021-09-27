BJP acting blind to development made by TRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Undertakings Committee chairman A Jeevan Reddy on Sunday alleged that the State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was enjoying the development taken up by the TRS government during his Praja Sangram Yatra.

Addressing a press conference here, Jeevan Reddy said that all the statistics were showing the development in Telangana, but the same was not visible to the BJP leaders. "Bandi Sanjay, in his padayatra, is enjoying the development done by the TRS government in villages," said Jeevan Reddy.

The TRS leader lashed out at Bandi for his comments that he would take out Million March with unemployed youth against the failure of the government to fill up the posts.

Jeevan Reddy said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not fulfilled the promise of 2 crore jobs per year, the BJP leader should take up Million March to Delhi. People of the country are ready to take up the Billion March against the policies of the BJP government."

Jeevan Reddy alleged that the BJP leaders were spreading lies like they did during the Dubbaka bypoll. Raghunandan Rao won in Dubbaka by speaking lies and now his party leaders were spreading lies that schemes in Huzurabad were introduced because of them, alleged Jeevan Reddy.