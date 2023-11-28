BJP & BRS turned rich parties by appropriating public money: Priyanka Gandhi

Zaheerabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi alleged that BJP and BRS turned rich by appointing public money.

Addressing public meeting in Zaheerabad she wondered how they turned into richest parties. “How did they earned such huge money within 10 years, not through hard work but by appropriating the funds meant for farmers, women, and youth,” she alleged

The Congress leader alleged that the current government has failed to provide any benefits to women and youth. The pervasive lack of employment, coupled with the demoralizing issue of leaked exam papers, highlights the challenges faced by the youth. “Corruption has seeped into every corner of this government, from large projects to small businesses, with commissions being siphoned off, amounting to thousands of crores of public money,” she held.

Priyanka felt that Telangana, renowned for putting their blood and sweat of its people during the statehood movement, now sees only one family reaping the rewards.

“KCR and his family hold all the portfolios, with a luxurious houses and ministries, while the people are left wanting,” she pointed out.

“Telangana is perhaps the only state where the government operates from a farmhouse. Now, the people must decide the type of government they want—one plagued by corruption or one that genuinely works for the people,” she added.

यहां पर नौजवानों को रोजगार नहीं मिल रहा है, वह परीक्षा देते हैं तो पेपर भी लीक हो जाते हैं।



आप तेलंगाना में जहां भी देखेंगे, वहां भष्टाचार फैला हुआ है। हर प्रोजेक्ट के लिए कमीशन लिया जाता है।



ऊपर से यहां कमर तोड़ महंगाई है। जिसका पूरा असर महिलाओं पर पड़ रहा है।



महिलाएं समाज… pic.twitter.com/kCSnicdLaj — Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2023



