BJP chief calls upon partymen to adopt booth-centric strategy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao stressed at the concluding session of the mandal and division presidents’ workshop held in Ghatkesar, calling upon party workers to adopt a booth-centric strategy to secure electoral victory.

Addressing the meeting on Wednesday, he highlighted the indispensable role of party workers and underscored the position of grassroots engagement as the cornerstone of the BJP’s political campaign in Telangana.

Rao opened by urging every worker to commit wholeheartedly to the mantra, “Victory is born in the booth,” asserting that the path to securing constituencies—and ultimately, the state—begins at the polling booth level. He emphasized that workers are the lifeblood of the party and must be recognized, respected, and encouraged for their efforts.

The workshop served as a strategic forum for reinforcing the party’s outreach goals. Rao stressed the importance of addressing local issues across divisions and mandals and holding the incumbent state government accountable for its failures.

He stated that BJP leaders must become the voices of the people and actively bring their grievances into public discourse.

Turning to achievements at the national level, Rao spotlighted several flagship initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He cited the success of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which has brought 80 crore citizens into the banking system, making them direct participants in the national economy. By leveraging Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he explained that beneficiaries now receive financial aid without the interference of middlemen, effectively curbing corruption.

Rao drew contrasts between the current central government and the preceding United Progressive Alliance (UPA), accusing the latter of widespread scams and neglecting public welfare. In contrast, he described Modi’s tenure as transformative, particularly for marginalized communities.

He also highlighted social security schemes such as the Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima. He revealed that Telangana alone has 48 lakh beneficiaries, indirectly impacting 1.5 crore family members, underscoring the tangible reach of these initiatives.

Further, Rao praised the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana for empowering youth and entrepreneurs by offering interest-free or low-interest loans. He noted that this scheme has sparked financial independence among lakhs of young individuals and contributed to the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises across the nation.

He asked the leaders and party workers to make concerted efforts to win every booth, secure every constituency, and make Telangana a BJP stronghold. For this, he stressed the core BJP vision of grassroots empowerment, transparency in governance, and inclusive development.