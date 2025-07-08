BJP chief tears into Congress over double standards

Hyderabad: BJP State Chief N. Ramchander Rao stated that the Congress government acknowledges that Akbaruddin Owaisi constructed a college on the land of the old town of Salkam Lake. He emphasized that the lives of the 10,000 students studying there cannot be disrupted.

On Monday, he questioned why the houses of thousands of poor people in the Musi catchment area, in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, who were unaware that their homes were built on the edge of the lake, have been demolished. “These individuals built homes with their hard-earned money, but they have seen them destroyed. Aren’t they human beings? Don’t they have families? Why are their houses being demolished? Aren’t their lives important? Is there one standard of justice for Akbaruddin’s college and another for the poor? Is this what we call the Congress-marked Indira Rajyam?” he asked.

Furthermore, he pointed out that if the Congress government truly champions equal justice for everyone, “why hasn’t Akbaruddin’s college building been demolished? Didn’t they issue a notice last year with a deadline? If they had demolished it as soon as the academic year ended, couldn’t the college management have found another location? Shouldn’t students be given opportunities at alternative colleges? Should the government simply shy away while Akbaruddin takes over lakes, encroaches on poor people’s land, and neglects to pay electricity bills? Are we expected to accommodate and protect those akin to terrorists? Akbaruddin’s college should be demolished immediately; otherwise, the BJP warns that it will take action itself.”

He criticized the BRS for recklessly attacking certain media organizations, noting that the populace fears the party’s influence. He reminded the Congress-led state government of its responsibility to protect media organizations. “There is no benefit in remaining silent when media freedom is under attack. If media organizations publish inaccuracies, legal and judicial steps should be taken, but it’s unacceptable to take the law into one’s own hands and carry out assaults,” he stated. He also mentioned that the BJP would act as a protective shield for media organizations facing attacks. “BJP Yuva Morcha leaders have been instructed to provide immediate security to media organizations reportedly under threat.”

Ramchander Rao warned that had the BJP engaged in similar actions, the BRS might have retaliated against pro-BRS media organizations. However, he asserted that the BJP respects media freedom. “We will strive to correct false claims made by pro-BRS media. If intentionally misleading information is spread, the party will pursue legal action rather than resorting to violence, as the BJP upholds freedom of speech.”