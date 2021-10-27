BJP, Congress are against BCs, Dalits: Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Tourism, Culture and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday criticised the BJP and the Congress, accusing them of resorting to anti-development programmes. He charged that the two parties were against development of BCs and dalits.

The minister claimed that the State was number one in welfare and development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking at a press conference at the TRS Legislature Party office, he accused the Opposition parties of coming in the way of development of BCs, SCs and poorer sections.

Goud said the TRS party celebrated its plenary on a grand scale. IT Minister KT Rama Rao was moving in the path shown by his father KCR for the all-round development and welfare of the poor. He alleged that the two parties had stalled the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad segment going to polls on October 30. "The Congress and the BJP are only making political charges and coming in the way of development."

The minister expressed surprise at the BJP for stalling the Dalit Bandhu scheme which was already being implemented. He hit out at the Centre for increasing prices of fuel and gas to burden people. "The Congress and the BJP are deliberately trying to malign the government", he pointed out expressing displeasure. "The government is noted for its welfare schemes and number one at national level," he claimed.

"Schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Bhima, pensions, KCR Kits have been a big hit, as most people are getting them. On the same path, KCR began the Dalit Bandhu for empowerment of SCs," he said. "The successive governments of the Congress and the BJP ignored SCs and suppressed BCs. They are envious of the BC and SC welfare programmes of the government and coming in the way," he charged. "People will surely teach the Congress and the BJP a lesson in future," he asserted. The Centre has to control price rise of fuel and gas if it has commitment to help the poor", he demanded. "The Congress is unable to digest the development and causing hurdles," the minister contended.