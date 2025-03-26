BJP demands govt to release arrested Mahila Morcha activists

Hyderabad: The State BJP strongly condemns the arrest of Mahila Morcha activists who protested in front of the Assembly under the leadership of BJP Mahila Morcha State President Mekala Shilpa Reddy, demanding that the Congress Party fulfill the promises made to women before the elections in Telangana State.

Telangana Mahila Morcha president Shilpa Reddy said the Congress government should give answers to the women of Telangana. She said that the Congress party, which lured people with promises before the elections, backed down after coming to power, which amounts to cheating.

She said that women were promised Rs 2,500 in financial assistance every month. They said that free scooties would be given to girls who have completed 18 years. Similarly, Congress promised an interest-free loan and that the loan amount would be increased to Rs 20 lakh, and the pension amount would be increased to Rs 4,000. Besides, she asked the State government when will the Abhaya Hastam funds be released again?

That apart, “Harassment, murder and atrocities against women are increasing day by day in Telangana. The Congress government does not care about women’s problems. At least now, the state government should wake up and provide security to women in the state,” she stressed.

Earlier, police took into custody approximately 150 Mahila Morcha activists. The BJP demanded that the Mahila Morcha students taken to Tukaram Gate, Afzal Ganj, Falaknuma, Narayanguda and Sitaphal Mandi police stations should be released immediately. Similarly, the promises made to women by the Congress government should be implemented immediately. Otherwise, “we warn that the struggle under the leadership of the BJP will intensify further,” she said.