BJP emerging as strong alternative in TG’s political landscape

Hyderabad: Asserting that the BJP is emerging as a strong alternative in Telangana’s political landscape, party state president N Ramchander Rao has appealed intellectuals, lawyers, farmers, women, youth and students to join the party to help it to come to power in the state.

He said on Sunday that the saffron party’s vote share in Telangana has grown significantly from 13.9 per cent in 2023 assembly elections to over 36 per cent in 2024 Lok Sabha elections with winning of eight MP seats. The BJP also recently won two MLC seats, demonstrating the party’s gradual growth in the state, he said.

Rao appealed to give a chance to BJP for steering the state with its good governance model for the all round development of Telangana.

Criticising the state government failing to tackle the traffic woes effectively, he said, “People in the state capital have been facing traffic problems even after light rain. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should concentrate to solve people’s problems instead of frequently visiting Delhi, leaving administration in lurch.”

Ridiculing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s slogan of “Gateway of Hyderabad”, he said it would definitely become BJP’s ‘Gateway to Power’ in Telangana. Joining of people voluntarily, including the joining of the two-time Achampeta MLA into the party is a sign of party victory in the coming days, he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the support he received during his month-long, 16-district tour programme, Rao said he has already travelled 3,500 km and met with thousands of party workers and citizens. He further stated that he also received hundreds of petitions from the public regarding their problems.

Rao announced that his second phase of districts tour programme would commence from August 18 to galvanize party workers.

MLA Palvai Harish Babu, MLC Anji Reddy, Achari, state party general secretaries Gujjala Premender Reddy and Kasam Venkateshwarlu, official spokesperson and media in-charge N V Subhash and state party treasurer Shanti Kumar and other leaders were present.