BJP has aces up its sleeve, to firm up election strategy soon

Hyderabad: vof the party’s Central Election Committee meeting and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Telangana on October 1 and 3, the national party on Thursday formed a 26-member election committee for overseeing electioneering.

According to party sources, the committee will have five union ministers, besides, party State in-charges and leaders from other States.

Former Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju and party senior leader and former MLA from Visakhapatnam North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju are in the committee.

It will be the first time that the CEC meeting will be attended by Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and members. They will to take a first look at the prospective candidates, besides, those for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, which go to the polls along with Telangana.

The CEC is likely to fi nalise the party electoral strategy. The sources say the Assembly seats would be classified into four--A, B, C and D--based on the party’s vote share and performance earlier. The party has already identified the Assembly segments falling under the Lok Sabha constituencies of Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar, also, the segments where it had earlier got considerable voting percentage, and the five segments it had earlier won in GHMC limits, as well as, the Secundrabad LS constituency.

The party performance in the GHMC gives it further hope for electoral dividends in the ensuing elections. It is trying to win the B-category Assembly constituencies where it had earlier witnessed mixed results. The party has identified the segments where it did not fare well and the D-category constituencies have no footprint and lost elections.