BJP lambasts KCR for not keeping promise on Musi

Tank Bund: "It is high time we put in all efforts to save the Musi river before it is too late," said Dr K Laxman, State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dr Laxman alleged that the state which had surplus revenue at the time of its formation became bankrupt now due to inefficiency of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He was speaking after performing puja and harti to Musi river at Bapughat at Langarhouz.

As part of the 'Namami Musi River' programmne launched on Sunday, Dr Laxman visited Musi at Bapughat and performed puja before reaching Hussainsagar. A long-term programme was launched by the party aiming to mount pressure on the TRS government to take necessary measures for the conservation of Musi from growing pollution.

The State BJP chief lambasted the TRS government for "totally failing" to protect resources of the state. KCR government was not giving proper attention to address people's problems as much as it was encouraging selling of liquor, he alleged. Why was KTR, who is known as a 'twitter bird,' keeping quiet on the failures of the government, he questioned. The programme was organised to remind the state government of its promise to clean the Musi.

Laxman also appealed people to keep clear the Musi river which is also known as Telangana Ganga. He questioned the government on the promise made 4-5 years ago that they would turn the Hussain Sagar Lake water like coconut water. He flayed the government for neglecting the condition of the lakes and nalas in the city.

"The Musi river which is considered as Hyderabad's Ganga has been polluted to a severe extent. Hyderabad has turned into a garbage city; lakes and nalas are in a dire state we need to save them before it is too late. Pollution in Musi water body was one of the causes why locals were getting affected by like malaria and dengue."

Party MLA Raja Singh, ex-MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, D K Aruna, Namami Muisi programme president P V Shyamsunder Rao, Dr Premraj , state party secretary, media in-charge Sudhakar Sharma and Amar Singh also attended the programme.