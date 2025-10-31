Live
BJP lodges a complaint against CM for alleged MCC violation
Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the BJP has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, making an announcement of a proposal to appoint former cricketer turned politician Mohammed Azharuddin to be appointed as a minister in the state cabinet. The complaint, on Thursday, accused the CM of appearing in televised and print advertisements urging voters to support the ruling party, despite the MCC being in force.
Senior BJP leaders PMA Shanker (MLA and Deputy Floor Leader), Marri Sasidhar Reddy (Chairman, BJP Election Commission Affairs Committee), and K Anthony Reddy (Committee Member) signed the letter, demanding immediate action. They urged the Election Commission to halt the broadcast and publication of the advertisements and initiate proceedings against the Chief Minister.
The BJP leaders stated that such promotional content featuring the CM directly appeals to voters and undermines the neutrality expected during the election period. They emphasised that the MCC prohibits any use of public office or government resources to influence the electorate.
“This is a blatant misuse of power and a direct attempt to sway public opinion during a sensitive time,” the letter reads. The BJP has called for strict enforcement of electoral norms to ensure a level playing field.