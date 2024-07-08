BJP Mahila Morcha to continue its fight for women

Hyderabad: BJP Mahila Morcha state president Dr Shilpa Reddy criticised the Congress-led State government for failing to deliver on its election promises given to women even seven months after coming to power.

Addressing the media on Sunday, she said that the Congress party's hallow promises and unfulfilled assurances expose its commitment and sincerity towards the Telangana women. She said the most unfortunate aspect is that the State government and Congress do not have a clear action plan about the assurances made.

Demanding strict and immediate action against those committing atrocities against women and children in the state, she said that BJP Mahila Morcha will continue its fight until the State government delivers on its promises. As part of the same, the Mahila Morcha will organise protests on July 9 to highlight the failures of the State government, she added.