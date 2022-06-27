BJP meltdown begins with Modi meet: TRS

Hyderabad: It's time for appropriate retaliation to the web campaign of the BJP with the tagline 'Salu Dora, Selavu Dora', feel TRS leaders. The party has warned the state BJP to desist from putting up such boards at all BJP offices across the state. If it fails to do so, then they would be forced to put up huge pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a garland of chappals.

This would be done when the national executive meeting would be held for two days on July 2 and 3 at Hyderabad, they warned.

TRS leader Balka Suman asked the BJP leaders to hear to the public voice. Youth are saying: 'Modi ko hatao...Bharat ko bachao." "The party which could not win an election in Punjab is daydreaming of coming to power here," he said.

He also challenged the BJP to show where corruption was in the state. It has become a habit for the BJP to level baseless allegations, Suman said.

If it fails to do so, then they would be forced to put up huge pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a garland of chappals.

This would be done when the national executive meeting would be held for two days on July 2 and 3 at Hyderabad, they warned.

TRS leader Balka Suman asked the BJP leaders to hear to the public voice. Youth are saying: 'Modi ko hatao...Bharat ko bachao." "The party which could not win an election in Punjab is daydreaming of coming to power here," he said. He also challenged the BJP to show where corruption was in the state. It has become a habit for the BJP to level baseless allegations, Suman said.

"It is not the countdown of the TRS but the meltdown of the BJP that has started. The meeting of Modi in Hyderabad will bring change in national politics. The BJP will meet the same fate as did in West Bengal," said MLA K P Vivekanand.

They challenged the BJP for an open debate on the performance of TRS and BJP governments. The BJP is pro-corporate, while the TRS is pro poor, they added.