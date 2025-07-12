BJP MLA Raja Singh’s resignation accepted

Hyderabad: The BJP in Telangana appears to have taken a firmer stance following the acceptance of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh's resignation by the central leadership on June 30. State party spokesperson Rani Rudrama stated on Friday that former state BJP chief and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy had forwarded Raja Singh's resignation letter to the party high command, as Singh was the party's sitting MLA.

Rudrama explained that Raja Singh has faced suspension from the BJP on multiple occasions in the past. However, this time he chose to resign voluntarily and personally submitted his resignation letter to Kishan Reddy, who then sent it to the national leadership, which subsequently accepted it. She emphasized that the BJP leadership and party members have no personal differences with Raja Singh. "The decision to accept his resignation was made solely due to concerns regarding indiscipline," she added.

Earlier, senior BJP leaders, including Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and State BJP Chief N. Ramchander Rao, stressed that indiscipline would not be tolerated and that the party is more important than any individual. This situation now puts Raja Singh in a position to decide whether to resign as an MLA or continue to be a point of discussion within BJP circles.