BJP MPs’ meet with UoH V-C, Registrar raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Wednesday had a meeting with the party MPs, which was also attended by the officials of the University of Hyderabad, including Vice-Chancellor BJ Rao, and this has led to political speculations over the controversial lands. The meeting was attended by BJP MPs Vishweshwar Reddy, N Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender. Interestingly, the V-C of UoH BJ Rao and Registrar Dr Devesh Nigam were also present, raising eyebrows in political circles. The meeting attained significance after the comments of BRS working president KTR announcing that he would expose a multi-thousand crore rupee scam.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Vishweshwar Reddy said that the meeting was not for political purpose and added that they have examined the documents and checked whose land it was, can the trees be uprooted, the extent of land available now and also found out whether the lands were given to anyone and whether there was a scope of survey of the lands. Reddy said that the then Congress government gave 2,434 acres of land to the UoH. Part of the land had gone to Gachibowli Stadium, MRO office, Navodaya School, Municipal office and in the name of some private persons.

A day before, KTR alleged that there was a multi-thousand-crore scam behind the auction of 400 acres of land in the UoH, which also had an involvement of a BJP MP. He had said that he would disclose all the details by Thursday.

MP Raghunandan Rao said that the then Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh entered into an agreement taking away 543 acres of land and returned only 397 acres in the name of the university and did not register the remaining acres. Instead of handing over the land to the University, the BRS leaders were forcing the blame on others. He recalled that when a road was laid for the TNGOs society, the University approached court but lost. The University approached the Supreme Court and the case is still pending there.

The MP also recalled that the Rangareddy District Collector in 2012 had given a report stating the land was only 2,185 acres and the 400 acres land also belongs to UoH. The court had said that the land does not belong to private persons, which means the land belongs to UoH. The government should give the HCU land as per the 2012 report of the Collector which would end the matter. He said, “Let KTR bring out scam details and he would talk then and also announced they would apprise the details to party high command. He said that the BJP MPs would stand by the HCU students.