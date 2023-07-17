BJP padayatra proposal put on the back burner?

Hyderabad: A proposed padayatra of State BJP leaders, including former TS chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has reportedly been put on the back burner.

According to party sources, several leaders from the district and State, have proposed a mass contact programme on the lines of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra, assuming it would kickstart momentum, as witnessed during the four phases of the yatra.

Earlier, the talk in party circles was this time three leaders were going on padayatra. The newly appointed State BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Selection Committee chairman and Huzruabad MLA Eatala Rajender and Bandi were to hit the road from different locations in the State.

The issue, however, has reportedly failed to gather support from the leaders themselves. Firstly, Kishan Reddy still holds three portfolios of culture, tourism and North East Development. Adding to it he has to act as a bridge and take all along to drive the party’s agenda to come to power in Telangana. Against this backdrop, taking padayatra at this crucial juncture ahead of a few months to elections would be practically impossible, said a State executive member.

The proposal has not received any response from Eatala so far. Bandi was confined to focus on pending development works in his constituency. As the party chief he had to tour the State for various activities. This left him with not enough time for the constituency for the past couple of years. Against, this backdrop, Bandi had reportedly decided to focus on completing the works and development activities during the remaining period of his tenure.