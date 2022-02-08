BJP planning to slap sedition charges on CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP Legal Cell has decided to legal recourse against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for violating the oath of office by making remarks against the Constitution of the country.

Addressing the media here on Monday, former MLC Dr N Ramchander Rao and members of the legal cell said that the legal cell was of the view that the statements of Chief Minister against the Constitution amount to sedition.

Rao said that an emergency meeting was convened and presided over by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take stock of the growing police atrocities against the BJP cadre and leaders.

The police have been foisting false cases and slapping non-bailable sections and trying to send BJP cadre and leaders to jail without even issuing 41A notice. Hence, the legal cell has decided to fight for justice to the BJP cadre and leaders at the district and local courts against the increasing harassment, he added.

Adding that the courts at presently were functioning on virtual mode, Rao said that on physical reopening of courts, the BJP cadres would hold Deeksha at every court in the state with the slogan, "Change CM, not the Constitution. Save Constitution."

He said that the CM was free to talk and criticise the union budget, however, KCR resorted to using inappropriate language by personally attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy.

Taking a dig at TRS Minister KT Rama Rao taking to Twitter citing the appointment of Venkatachalaiah Commission, Rao said, "The commission was appointed for the review of the Constitution to bring necessary changes through the existing parliamentary procedures. There is a difference between review and rewriting the Constitution."

Similarly, the Supreme Court had made it clear that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be changed in the Kesavananda Bharati case, he reminded. The legal cell would take appropriate steps against the violations of TRS chief, he said.

Ravindra Viswanath, convenor, BJP State Legal Cell, G Rama Rao, Bar Council member and BJP Legal Cell co-convenor, Suhasini, member of the Legal Cell, Anthony Reddy, former Legal Cell convenor, J Venugopal, general secretary Nampally Criminal Courts Bar Association, Srujana Kumar Reddy, general secretary, High Court Advocates Association and others were present.