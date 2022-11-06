BJP plans huge public meeting in Ramagundam

Hyderabad: The State BJP has decided to hold a huge public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ramagundam industrial area on November 12.

A meeting headed by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was held on Saturday with senior party leaders and leaders of combined Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts to mobilise people for the meeting.

The party has decided to make the public meeting a success mobilising one lakh people, particularly farmers from these districts.

It may be mentioned here that the Prime Minister to visit the State for dedicating the Ramagundam Fertilisers factory to the nation.

Party national executive member Eatala Rajener, former MP Soyam Baburao, former MP G Vivek, former ministers G Vijayarama Rao, Suddala Devaiah, party State general secretaries Gujjala Premender Reddy, Dugyala Pradip Kumar,

SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar, state vice presidents Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy and NVVS Prabhakar and others took part in the meeting. The party has decided that the district leadership work in coordination to extend a rousing welcome to Modi and to conduct rallies across all the constituencies with farmers and party cadre.

The Karimnagar MP said that the visit of PM Modi is of great significance. Awareness should be created among farmers that the Centre revived the Ramagudam Fertiliser factory with an outlay of Rs 6,120 crore for the benefit of farmers of South India, to supply fertilizers benefitting the two Telugu States.

He said the Centre under PM Modi has been supplying fertilizers to the farmers at subsidised prices. This is despite drastic increases in fertilizers prices in the international market. The party cadre should take the message to the people that the Centre under PM Modi remained uncompromised on the farmers' interests.

Referring to the Munugodu bypoll, Bandi Sanjay Kumar reiterated his charges of largescale misuse of official machinery. "Streams of liquor flowed and the ruling party spent more than Rs 1000 crore to win a by-poll," he alleged.

The Kariamngar MP also reiterated that the State Electoral Officer, police commissioner and the district superintendent of police concerned worked for the TRS.

The police commissioner worked like a TRS worker since he was in the same posting for the past seven years. The BJP cadre was threatened and false cases were filed against them. However, he expressed confidence that the people of Munugodu were with the BJP and that the party will win in the Munugodu by-poll.