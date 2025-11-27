BJP President slams Congress for undermining Constitution’s spirit

Hyderabad: Telangana State unit BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of repeatedly violating the Constitution for political gain since independence. He alleged that Congress has shown little respect for the Constitution and continues to undermine its spirit through false propaganda.

Rao was speaking as the chief guest at a function organised by the BJP SC Morcha at the Press Club on the occasion of Constitution Day. He criticised Congress leaders for carrying copies of the Constitution without understanding its true essence. “Congress leaders should not just carry the Constitution book and spread lies; they must learn to respect it,” he said.

The BJP leader recalled the monumental contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to develop five key places associated with Ambedkar as “Pancheteerth” (five pilgrimage sites). This, he said, was a mark of respect to Ambedkar’s legacy and vision.

Rao asserted that the BJP alone has consistently protected the Constitution, unlike the Congress, which has “mocked it several times.” He cited the example of Indira Gandhi’s disqualification by a High Court ruling, after which an “unjust Emergency” was imposed, violating democratic norms and resulting in the imprisonment of thousands, including children.

He further alleged that during the UPA regime, several state governments were arbitrarily dismissed, reflecting Congress’s disregard for constitutional values.

Emphasising the importance of the Constitution, Rao said that whenever the nation faces a crisis, the solution lies within its framework. He reminded the audience that the Constitution was drafted after studying several global constitutions and incorporating their best features. Approved on November 26, 1949, the drafting process was led by Ambedkar, with six eminent Telugu personalities playing a key role, he noted.

Calling upon citizens to read and respect the Constitution, Rao stressed that freedom of speech must be exercised responsibly. “Rights come with responsibilities. One should not misuse freedom by speaking recklessly or insulting Bharat Mata,” he said, pointing to the misuse of social media platforms by some individuals.

Highlighting the Constitution’s strength in uniting India’s diverse cultures and languages, Rao reiterated that unity in diversity is its greatest achievement. He accused the Congress of continuing to mock the Constitution even today, citing instances of alleged misinformation campaigns against the Election Commission.

“When Congress loses elections, they spread lies about EVM tampering. But how did the same EVMs work when Congress won in Himachal Pradesh?” he asked.

Rao also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging “vote theft” after the BJP’s victory in Bihar, calling it another example of Congress’s habitual false propaganda. He alleged that both the Congress and BRS parties misuse constitutional provisions for political gain, particularly on issues such as reservations for Backwards Classes (BCs).

Concluding his address, Rao said that the Narendra Modi government continues to govern with respect for the Constitution, unlike Congress, which has historically undermined it. He urged citizens to uphold constitutional values and remain vigilant against attempts to weaken them.