BJP questions Cong’s 1-year celebrations

Hyderabad: BJP State General Secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu, BJP State Secretary Dr S Prakash Reddy and BJP State official spokesperson NV Subhash criticised the State government celebrating its first anniversary by delivering nothing to the people regarding its electoral promises.

Addressing a joining media conference here on Monday, Dr S Prakash Reddy criticised the Congress government for its attempts to distract the public with its initiatives like Praja Palana festivals on completion of one year in power. He noted that even after one year in power, the Congress government has proven to be inefficient, failing to hold local body elections and misappropriating central government funds.

NV Subhash emphasised that the Congress party has failed to fulfil numerous welfare schemes and promises during its one-year rule. He described the current state of the Congress party as one of noise without substance, asserting that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has failed on all fronts.

Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu pointed out that Telangana’s political landscape is becoming increasingly chaotic under the Congress party. He stated that CM Revanth Reddy, along with the PCC chief and ministers, is making impulsive statements. Venkateshwarlu noted that Congress could not deliver any tangible results and there is growing restlessness among people towards the Congress government in the State.