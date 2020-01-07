BJP rallies support for Constitution Amendment Act

Ambarpet: An emergency meeting of the assembly constituency by the BJP was held in the city office here on Monday. The meeting resolved to take up a widespread house-to-house awareness drive on the Constitution Amendment Act (CAA) to resist the opposition 'conspiracy' against it. Constituency convener Edelli Ajay Kumar was in the chair.

