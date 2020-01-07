Trending :
BJP rallies support for Constitution Amendment Act

An emergency meeting of the assembly constituency by the BJP was held in the city office here on Monday.

Ambarpet: An emergency meeting of the assembly constituency by the BJP was held in the city office here on Monday. The meeting resolved to take up a widespread house-to-house awareness drive on the Constitution Amendment Act (CAA) to resist the opposition 'conspiracy' against it. Constituency convener Edelli Ajay Kumar was in the chair.

Among the leaders present were B Venkat Reddy, N Goutham Rao, K Ramesh Yadav, A Nandu, C Krishna Goud, Madhu Yadav , Vanam Ramesh, B Sambasiva Goud, M Shyamraj, V Jagan, D Nagabushnam Chary, B Narsing Rao Yadav, B Santosh Kumar, K Chandrasekhar, P Mahesh Kumar, Lakshman, Mallikarjun, K Balraj, G Kanakayya, Suryaprakash Singh, Govardhan Reddy, Vasu, G Bhaskar Goud, Mylaram Raju, Manik Prabhu, G Mallesh, and MD Athik.

