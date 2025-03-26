BJP rings alarm bells on State turning into ‘Udta Telangana’

Hyderabad: Cornering the government on the growing menace of the drugs, the BJP member Dhanpal Suryanarayana on Tuesday alleged that Telangana has turned into an ‘adda’ for drugs and said that Telangana was rising in terms of liquor sales, drugs and ganja sales.

The BJP member was speaking in the discussion on demands for grants on various departments in the Assembly on Tuesday. The BJP member said that the government has given a tag line of ‘Telangana Rising’ but in fact the State was rising in liquor sales, in consumption of drugs and sale of ganja. Recently a foreign national was caught selling intoxicated substance.

The BJP leader demanded the government to introduce a scheme for the Hindus on the lines of Haj Yatra for the minorities. He said that the government should select at least 500 persons every year and provide financial assistance for the ‘Chaar Dhaam Yatra’ for the Hindus. He also questioned the government on the increasing encroachments on the temple lands. He asked whether the government has exact figures of encroachment of temple lands. He said that there were hundreds of temples in the State which needed funds for development. The government should take up development works by providing adequate funds for such temples, he said, questioning the allocation of just Rs 190 crore for the Endowment Department.

Suryanarayana said that the Centre was encouraging sports on a big sale by promoting the same in the name of ‘Khelo India Games’ and ‘Fit India’ campaign but somehow the Telangana State was slipping in sports. The meagre allocations for sports would help neither sports field nor sportspersons in the State, said Suryanarayana. He urged the government to take up construction of a mini-stadium on the six acres of land at the district Collectorate.