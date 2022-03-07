BJP sets eyes to capture Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called upon the cadre saying if the party can win four Assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, it will not be difficult to win the LS seat

Addressing the Hyderabad LS constituency level meeting here on Sunday, he said earlier the Old City was known as "mini-Bharat" with people like Gujaratis, Marathas, Kannadigas making it their home. However, they had to flee the Old City to the other side of Musi unable to bear the MIM atrocities. He charged the MIM with hounding Hindus out of the Old City in its bid to capture it, like the Kashmiri pundits were driven out of their homeland.

"Once the BJP comes to power, we shall bring all those, who fled the Old City fearing attacks of MIM goons, back and see that they get back their assets. We shall start the "Ghar Wapsi" programme from the Old City itself," Bandi stated.

The Karimnagar MP said Dar-us-Salam was seized by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel while driving away the Razakars. But, former Chief Minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy had handed it over to Salahuddin Owaisi during the 1969 Telangana movement, when the latter promised to crush the agitation.

"The MIM from the beginning has been opposed to Telangana and embrace any political party that is in power for its selfish political gains," he charged. "But TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao accorded the status of main Opposition in the State Assembly and Legislative Council to MIM, besides the deputy mayor's post in GHMC".

The BJP leader said "TRS is trying to hand over the State to MIM; the BJP will fight tooth and nail to drive away the TRS and the MIM from Hyderabad to hoist saffron flag on Golkonda Fort."

He charged that the MIM wants to keep the Old City completely under-developed. It doesn't have proper roads and drainage facility, let alone Metro Rail connectivity."

Bandi appealed to Muslims to ponder whether the Old City should not witness development? He said the party had chosen the Hyderabad LS constituency to declare war against the divisive forces

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asked KCR whether the qualitative changes he wanted to bring are to keep the country in the grip of the Kalvakuntla family, as is the case now in the State

He said the CM wants to chase away the BJP from Bharat. "No power on this earth can do it," he asserted.

The minister asked whether the changes KCR intended to bring include not coming to the Secretariat, imposing family rule, backstabbing Dalits, deny jobs to youth, indiscriminate preventive arrests, slapping false murder cases. deny space to Opposition and run an undemocratic rule.

Reddy asked students and intellectuals to think whether Telangana created on martyrdom of 120 is meant to get people enslaved to one family rule.

BJP LP leader Raja Singh said "We have to uproot TRS flag for people to live with self -respect and dignity. He asked the cadre to gear up to capture the Hyderabad LS seat to send a strong message to the State.