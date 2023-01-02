BJP sharpens guns to achieve Mission-90 target

Hyderabad: State BJP has stepped up its activity as part of its Mission-90 to win 90 Assembly seats and a sizable number of Parliament seats in the next Assembly and general elections.

As part of the same, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is expected to go on a 'bus yatra' from January 16. Besides, Bandi and top party brass have been engaged in a slew of activities organising meetings from booth level workers to holding training camps for members of the affiliated organisations.

Bandi and MP Dr K Laxman are busy participating in the camps for the past one month.

Speaking to The Hans India, senior party leaders stated that party activities are all set to intensify on a larger scale on the lines the one pursued ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party wants to go to the grassroots to strike a chord with people as it finds it right to take on the ruling BRS. The five phases of the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' of Bandi have already given mileage to party improving its image among the masses, both in urban and rural areas. "It has created a feeling among the masses that BJP is the only alternative to BRS in Telangana."

However, it needed further consolidation to translate the pro-BJP feel among people to get their support and sustain it till the polling in the next elections. For this, this time the party decided to hold 'Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa' meetings in 10,000 villages across the State. The entire exercise is being chalked out by party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal in consultation with State leaders.

"The focus is not the Assembly elections alone. The party focus is on winning the identified Lok Sabha seats out of 17 in Telangana, within the overall 60 LS seats the BJP zeroed on to win in the next elections," said a member who participated in the recently held training camp.

The party, which has already experimented with bike rallies and 'Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa', has decided to lunch the same programme on a larger scale from January 20 focussing more. To go closer to people it wants to hold village-level meetings in 10,000 villages across the State explaining how the BRS government has failed to deliver good governance in the State vis-a-vis the programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another dimension of the programme is to attract more young people into the party fold to take maximum advantage of the brewing anti-incumbency against the BRS government.

However, it is not the party activists alone, but members of the affiliated wings like OBC, SC, ST, minorities, farmers, youth and others have been attending training camps on how to spread the party to achieve its target. Alongside, the booth-level committee meetings to train their members in the twin cities and districts have been stepped up.