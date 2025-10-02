BJP starts candidate selection process for local body polls

Hyderabad: The BJP has officially commenced its candidate selection process for the upcoming local body elections in Telangana, with state party president N Ramchander Rao declaring the party’s intent to contest all seats from ward members to Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs). Addressing the media in Karimnagar on Wednesday, Rao emphasized that the people of Telangana are looking to the BJP for transparent governance and accelerated development.

Rao announced that the first list of ZPTC candidates will be finalized shortly, and “B-forms” will be issued in constituencies where candidates are selected unanimously. He expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a majority across local bodies, citing growing public support.

The announcement follows a strategic meeting held by the BJP leadership, including MLAs, MPs, district in-charges, and office bearers, after the State Election Commission released the election schedule. Rao confirmed that district party presidents have been directed to initiate the selection process immediately.

In a scathing critique of previous and current state governments, Rao accused the former BRS regime of undermining the local body system by diverting central funds, which he claimed led to financial distress among village sarpanches.

He alleged that some were driven to suicide due to their inability to pay basic bills like electricity.

Turning his attention to the Congress-led government, Rao criticized its failure to implement key promises, particularly the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He contrasted this with the Centre’s PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, which he said benefits over 32 lakh farmers in Telangana. Rao also highlighted central contributions to village infrastructure, including roads, nurseries, and household water supply schemes.

“The BRS looted the state, and the Congress is deceiving the people. BJP stands solely for development,” Rao asserted. He appealed to voters to support the BJP, citing the Modi government’s commitment to farmers, including a ₹40,000 crore fertilizer subsidy. He blamed the Revanth Reddy-led administration for an artificial urea shortage, noting that one lakh metric tonnes of urea had recently arrived for Kharif distribution.

Rao condemned the two-year delay in conducting local body elections, attributing it to the state government’s reluctance and its failure to resolve the 42% BC reservation issue.

He claimed the elections were being held only after a High Court directive, aimed at unlocking central funds. He reiterated BJP’s commitment to BC reservations and called on the Congress to uphold constitutional responsibility.

Responding to media queries, Rao objected to political reservations for BC-E Muslims, stating that such provisions were originally intended for education and employment.

He stated that the party is awaiting the court’s verdict on the matter.

On the Kaleshwaram project, Rao demanded a comprehensive probe into alleged corruption, insisting that the inquiry should extend beyond Medigadda and Sundilla, and align with the NDSA report’s recommendations.

Reaffirming the BJP’s anti-defection stance, Rao stated, “Anyone leaving the party should first resign from their post.”

Earlier in the day, Rao convened a meeting with Karimnagar district leaders at the Parliamentary Office, urging them to adopt a rigorous strategy to strengthen the party’s electoral presence. District president Krishna Reddy, Mandal presidents, and ZPTC conveners were among the attendees.