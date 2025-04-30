BJP state chief appointment deferred to May

Hyderabad: The election and appointment of the Telangana State BJP chief, which was expected to occur by the end of April, has now been deferred to the second week of May.

Speaking to The Hans India, a highly placed party source indicated that the current front-runners for the top party position in the state are former MLC N Ramachandra Rao and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who both fall under the OBC category. Other contenders include Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender.

However, the source noted that “the two names under active consideration by the party are N Ramachandra Rao and Bandi Sanjay Kumar,” according to a senior party official. The party’s high command was expected to decide on this appointment before April 25, to finalise it by April 30. However, due to the Pahalgam incident, “the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and senior ministers who also hold party positions remained indisposed.

Thus, it is unlikely that the issue will be finalized before the first week of May,” the sources added. Previously, Union Minister for Coal and Mines and State BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy, along with BJP Parliamentary Board Member and MP Dr K. Laxman, stated that the appointment of the state BJP chief was anticipated by the end of April. This has now been postponed to the first week of May.

“There is a 99 per cent chance that the issue will be finalised and announced by the end of the first week of May. However, the situation following the Pahalgam attack is still developing,” resulting in several significant party decisions being delayed by the high command. Given the current circumstances, it is likely that the appointment of the Telangana BJP chief will occur before the second week of May.

However, if the security situation continues to deteriorate amid the looming threat of conflict, Kishan Reddy may remain in position until the end of May, sources indicated.