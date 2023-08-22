Live
- PL Sector Report: Oil & Gas - Sector Update – Uncertainties to hog OMCs
- Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | Making effort to see tiranga on the Moon: Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Young woman allegedly ends life following lovers suicide in East Godavari
- Onam 2023: Healthy Oats-Based Traditional Recipes
- Premium Kidswear Brand OneFriday Launches first Autumn-Winter Collection "Varsity Chic" at Flagship Store in DLF Mall, Noida
- Keeravaani to collaborate with Chiranjeevi after three decades!
- Prabhas lauds ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer; shares his best wishes
- ‘Weapon’ teaser hints an intense and action-packed thriller
- ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to have a massive schedule from September 5th
- Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik decides on final decision…
BJP suspends it's top leader
Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has suspended the Bhadradri Kothagudem district president Koneru Sathyanaraya (Chinni) from the party for anti-party...
Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has suspended the Bhadradri Kothagudem district president Koneru Sathyanaraya (Chinni) from the party for anti-party activities.
According to the party leaders the BJP leader was found breaking the party discipline and was working against the interests of the party hence he was suspended from the primary membership with immediate effect, said a senior BJP leader.
