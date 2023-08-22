  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BJP suspends it's top leader

BJP suspends its top leader
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has suspended the Bhadradri Kothagudem district president Koneru Sathyanaraya (Chinni) from the party for anti-party...

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has suspended the Bhadradri Kothagudem district president Koneru Sathyanaraya (Chinni) from the party for anti-party activities.

According to the party leaders the BJP leader was found breaking the party discipline and was working against the interests of the party hence he was suspended from the primary membership with immediate effect, said a senior BJP leader.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X