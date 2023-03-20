BJP to amp up TSPSC paper leak protest with State-wide 'Deeksha'

he state BJP will be observing "deeksha" at all district headquarters across Telangana on Monday with the slogan "We want our jobs" and demand the sacking of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son and state IT minister K T Rama Rao, who is allegedly responsible for the TSPSC question paper leak scam. This was announced by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while addressing the party's Scheduled Caste Morcha state executive committee meeting at the party headquarters on Sunday. He said that all the BJP leaders and cadres in all the districts would take part in the deeksha from 10 am to 1 pm.





"We shall continue our agitation till KTR is dismissed from the cabinet and compensate Rs 1 lakh to the unemployed youth who lost their precious time and energy while preparing for the exam," he said. Reiterating his allegation that KTR had a role in the question paper leak, Bandi said that it was a bigger conspiracy involving the CMO. "A retired official presently working in the CMO and several other top authorities have a role in the conspiracy. Yet, the government is trying to wash its hands away by taking action against small fries and blame the BJP to divert the attention of the people from their people," he said.





The BJP State president wondered as to why KCR was maintaining stoic silence when 30 lakh unemployed youth had to face the trouble due to the paper leak. "But his son speaks on issues of every other department, except his own IT department. He is not bothered about children being mauled by stray dogs and dying by falling in open drains and people getting killed in fire accidents," he alleged.





Stating that there is no need for the unemployed youth to worry about their jobs, Sanjay said that all of them were backing the BJP's agitation now. The BJP was sure to come to power in the next elections and it would take care of their interests. Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Modern Ambedkar," the BJP president said the former had been following the Antyodaya philosophy of Deen Dayal Upadhyay and initiated several revolutionary programmes for the benefit of various sections with the slogan-Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas.





Sanjay explained how the Modi government had addressed the needs of every section of the society, including women, students, farmers, street vendors and the poorest of poor. "65 percent of the beneficiaries of these schemes were from Dalit communities," he said. He also accused the KCR government of pushing the State into a debt trap by indiscriminately indulging in borrowing. There was no way that the BRS would repay all these loans, if it was voted to power again, he said. He called upon the Dalit Morcha to take the lead and launch a campaign to bring the BJP to power.