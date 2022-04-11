BJP to hold counter Deeksha to TRS in Hyd

Hyderabad: In a counter to the TRS government's Deeksha in Delhi, the BJP in Hyderabad has geared up to hold massive Deeksha at the Indra Park. The Telangana State BJP's Kisan Morcha has announced to organise a day-long Deeksha demanding the State government either open procurement Centres and start purchasing paddy or step down.

State BJP general secretary and Kisan Morcha in-charge Gujjala Premender Reddy on Sunday said the day-long Deeskha will be organised at the Indira Park on Monday, in which Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muralidharan will take part.

He demanded the State government to immediately open procurement centres across the State and begin the paddy buying process as farmers were bringing their harvested crop to the markets.

Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, BJP LP leader and MLA Raja Singh, BJP state general secretaries, national leaders, MLAs, MPs, former MPs, Ministers and MLAs will take part in the day-long Deeksha, he added.

Adding that the Centre had announced that it would purchase paddy from Telangana, the State government and the TRS leadership were resorting to agitation for selfish political interests at the cost of farmers' interests.

Farmers who were supposed to sell their paddy at Rs 1,960 of minimum support price (MSP) per quintal were forced to sell the paddy for as low as Rs 1,400, and, the State government was responsible for the loss incurred by the farmers, he rued.

The BJP leader said that the State government should immediately open the procurement centres and start lifting the paddy coming to the markets. Otherwise, it should step down from power, he said.