BJP's exercise for smooth conduct of national executive

Hyderabad: The BJP high command is giving tips to the Telangana BJP leadership in making party's national executive to be held on July 2 and 3 in Hyderabad a grand success. In this connection, Telangana BJP leaders were summoned to Delhi to discuss the arrangements on Wednesday.

Telangana State BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman and State senior leaders K Ramachander Rao and NVSS Prabhakar met the party senior leaders in New Delhi and held a series of meetings. Sanjay had explained to the party top brass the plan of action to make the national executive a grand success by holding rallies and mammoth public meeting during the two-day meeting.

"Senior national leaders, including party state in-charge Tarun Chugh, explained the challenges to be faced in the smooth conduct of the executive without any hurdles," the state leaders said, adding that the finalisation of schedule to hold sessions on various issues, engagement of youth leaders in the service of the party in the executive and coordination between national and state leaders and the teams formed exclusively to look after hospitality and transportation to all outside leaders during their stay in the city were also discussed in detail.

Special invite teams would also be formed to receive the BJP national leaders, Union ministers, Chief Ministers and other key party members at the Rajiv Gandhi airport. A group of party members will be entrusted to look after the facilities to seniormost leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, etc, during their stay in the city.

Favourite dishes of senior leaders and CMs will be included in the list of long menu, which is to be finalised in consultation with them, the leaders said. They also informed that cultural programmes will also be conducted at the venue. The cultural wing of the party will provide all arrangements for this. The coordination between the state police and the security staff of the VIPs was also discussed in the meeting in the national capital.

The State BJP leaders have also gone through the power point presentation on the conduct of previous national executive and sought the party high command help in the smooth conduct of the national executive meeting in Hyderabad.