BJYM activists hold protest over delay in minor gang-rape case

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Monday, deployed security near the Jubilee Hills Checkpost after the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) the youth wing of the BJP had called for a protest against the Hyderabad minor ganag-rape case of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills on May 28. According to the sources, several senior leaders have been placed under house arrest by the police ahead of the protest.

Meanwhile, BJYM activists in large numbers staged a sit-in protest at Jubilee Hills Check Post protesting against the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl which has rocked the Hyderabad. They protested over the delay in action on the case involving a minor victim and demanded the accused minors to be punished for the heinous crime.

With the huge protests by the BJYM, there was a traffic jam at the Checkpost. However, the cops who were already present forcefully disbursed the protestors as they raised slogans, and also took them into custody. Traffic police regulated and normalised the traffic which was disrupted briefly.