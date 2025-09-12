Live
BNI GoNat 2025 Set to Host Largest MSME Expo in Telugu States
Highlights
Hyderabad will witness the grand BNI Vantage GoNat 2025 on September 13–14 at SS Convention, Shamshabad, marking the largest MSME Expo in the combined...
Hyderabad will witness the grand BNI Vantage GoNat 2025 on September 13–14 at SS Convention, Shamshabad, marking the largest MSME Expo in the combined Telugu states.
Organized by BNI Hyderabad, the world’s largest BNI region with over 4,500 members, the two-day event expects 20,000+ visitors from India and abroad. Hon’ble Industries & Commerce Minister Shri Sridhar Babu will inaugurate the expo and join a Fireside Chat.
With 200+ MSMEs, power-packed sessions by Rajiv Talreja, Ankur Warikoo, Kanika Tekriwal, entertainment acts, and a gala awards night, GoNat 2025 promises to empower entrepreneurs and celebrate innovation.
