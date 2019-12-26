Bolarum: Residents decry official apathy

Bolarum: The residents of the stretch between Risala Bazaar and Bolarum railway station are in a piquant situation due to the delays in box drainage works which have been going on for the last several weeks.The locals allege that the alternative route allotted by GHMC is filled with potholes and uneven surfaces are not in commutable condition.

Simadhri CH, a local resident, says, "Alternative road used by the public to go to Risala Bazar is so bad and it requires better soil turf. Because public use this as link road, they are facing a lot of difficulties in commuting from the area. We request the civic authorities to address the issue immediately."

A Murali, another local shares, "It's a simple repair work for GHMC but as it is ignored and thus, is causing problem and public inconvenience, and safety is compromised. The GHMC at least should fill up the C&D debris temporarily and then BT patch at the earliest. Even diversions are not placed properly and that is why public have to take U turn."