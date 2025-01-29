Bomb Threat at Bolarum Army School: Students Evacuated, Army Police Conduct Inspection

Hyderabad: A bomb threat was reported at Bolarum Army School, prompting immediate action by the authorities. Following the threat, students were sent home as Army Police conducted a thorough inspection of the premises.

According to reports, the bomb threat message was sent via email by unidentified individuals. Investigations have traced the origin of the threat to Erode, Tamil Nadu. However, Army officials have concluded that it was a prank.

Despite the hoax nature of the threat, security measures were swiftly implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff. Authorities are expected to take further action against those responsible for the false alarm.