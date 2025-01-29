  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Bomb Threat at Bolarum Army School: Students Evacuated, Army Police Conduct Inspection

Bomb Threat at Bolarum Army School: Students Evacuated, Army Police Conduct Inspection
x
Highlights

A bomb threat was reported at Bolarum Army School, prompting immediate action by the authorities.

Hyderabad: A bomb threat was reported at Bolarum Army School, prompting immediate action by the authorities. Following the threat, students were sent home as Army Police conducted a thorough inspection of the premises.

According to reports, the bomb threat message was sent via email by unidentified individuals. Investigations have traced the origin of the threat to Erode, Tamil Nadu. However, Army officials have concluded that it was a prank.

Despite the hoax nature of the threat, security measures were swiftly implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff. Authorities are expected to take further action against those responsible for the false alarm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick