Bonthu Ram Rammohan denies campaign on CBI notices, says not received any

Former Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation mayor Bonthu Rammohan has denied the social media campaign that CBI officials have detained him in the fake CBI officer Srinivas case.



He appeared before the media in Hyderabad this morning and said he had not received any notices did not go anywhere. He said he met fake CBI officer Srinivas at a function mad clarifies that he has not received any notice from CBI.

He said that some people are spreading false propaganda and opined that he will reply if he receives notices. Later, he also responded on the Kavita issue which is currently hotly debated.

Bonthu Ram Mohan said that it need not be true that a person is convicted despite the names appeared in the remand report. He said they are ready for any sort of investigation and will face the arrests if necessary.